Merck Animal Health supports next generation of agriculture leaders

Merck Animal Health is donating $50,000 to the National Professional Agricultural Student Organization to support its newly established Educational Advancement Program.

This contribution marks Merck Animal Health as the inaugural donor for this initiative, which aims to enhance agricultural education, particularly at two-year and community-based college programs that offer educational opportunities in agriculture.

“The industry needs a more robust pipeline of talented people to fill roles across the full breadth of agriculture. This initiative will enable institutions to recruit more students while building and expanding their program offerings to meet this industry demand for years to come,” said Scott Stehlik, director of swine and poultry technical services for Merck Animal Health . “We are proud to play a role in shaping the future of the agriculture industry by providing talented students access to the skills and hands-on training they need to be successful.”

The support from Merck Animal Health will not only help fund grants for these educational institutions but also support student scholarships and leadership opportunities in agriculture.

“We are incredibly grateful for Merck Animal Health’s generous contribution, which will significantly enhance our Educational Advancement Program,” said Jennifer Bloss, executive director for PAS. “This support not only helps us provide vital resources for agricultural education, but it also opens doors for students to gain valuable leadership experience. Together, we can cultivate the future of agriculture.”

Applications for the program will be available March 24, 2025, on the PAS website.

Source: Merck Animal Health