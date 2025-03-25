Applegate Farms moves all-beef hot dogs to certified regenerative beef

Natural and organic meat brand Applegate recently achieved its goal to source 100% of its beef for its award-winning beef hot dogs from certified regenerative grasslands — nine months earlier than anticipated. By implementing this change, Applegate is helping to transition 10.8 million acres of grasslands to certified regenerative, 80% more than its initial goal set in March 2024.

"Since its founding, Applegate has been at the forefront of meaningful industry change and, at our core, we believe animals raised right can be a force for good in a healthy food system," said Joseph O'Connor, president of Applegate. "From leading the raised-with-no-antibiotics-ever movement to becoming a pioneer in organic and regenerative meat, Applegate continues to raise the bar for how food is produced and consumed. Meeting – and beating – this goal demonstrates Applegate's zeal for change and commitment to leading the meat industry forward."

Now, every Applegate beef hot dog — Applegate Organics The Great Organic Uncured Beef Hot Dog and Applegate Naturals Beef Hot Dog — is now sourced from 100% verified regenerative farms that are certified by Regenerative Organic Certification, Land to Market and Certified Regenerative endorsed by Certified Humane.

"It is exciting to see APPLEGATE ORGANICS beef hot dogs now being sourced from Regenerative Organic Certified grasslands," said Christopher Gergen, CEO of the Regenerative Organic Alliance. "The Regenerative Organic Certified (ROC) standard builds on organic certification, setting the highest global benchmarks for soil health, animal welfare, and social fairness. Applegate's commitment to regenerative organic agriculture not only strengthens this movement but also serves as an inspiration for others to follow. Their conversion of 10 million acres to Regenerative Organic Certified ranch land is a game-changing milestone – accelerating the adoption of regenerative organic practices that benefit farmers, animals, and ecosystems worldwide."

Applegate defines regenerative agriculture as a series of practices that use animals to make a positive impact on the land. These practices prioritize soil health, biodiversity, water retention and farmer livelihoods, with cattle playing a pivotal role in nurturing ecosystems.

Carolyn Gahn, senior director of mission and advocacy for Applegate, said, "The humble hot dog has long been our way of demonstrating how simple, accessible foods can meet high standards. By choosing APPLEGATE beef hot dogs, consumers are supporting a strong, sustainable food system that keeps cattle on pasture, nurturing soil, healing the land and enriching rural communities."

Applegate natural and organic beef hot dogs made with regeneratively sourced beef are shipping to retailers without any impact on pricing. The Applegate Do Good Dog hot dog, which served as a pilot to gauge consumer interest, is being discontinued.

Source: Applegate