Value meal deals drive restaurant sales

Consumer behavior advisor Circana is releasing its 2025 Definitive US Restaurant Ranking Report, offering an in-depth look at brands influencing the restaurant industry as well as insights on consumer spending trends, key growth drivers and category performance.

In 2024, consumer spending increased by 2%, marking the fourth consecutive year of growth. Consumers collectively spent $1 million at restaurants every minute in 2024, with nearly every person in the country dining at one of the top 50 restaurants during the year. The prevailing theme of 2024 was value, driven by persistently high inflation. Many chains began offering meal deals midway through the year, and this value competition is expected to continue into 2025. Notably, 20 of the top 50 restaurants provided a value meal deal in 2024, achieving varying degrees of success.

“As the industry moves forward, value will remain a crucial strategy, although the most effective approaches will extend beyond mere pricing,” said David Portalatin, senior vice president and food industry advisor for Circana. “For instance, nostalgia has emerged as a compelling tactic that consistently drives traffic gains for restaurants and will be a trend that we continue to watch.”

To qualify for the top 50, a restaurant must achieve annual consumer spending exceeding $1.35 billion. Collectively, the top 50 restaurants account for 61% of the entire restaurant industry’s spending, despite representing only 24% of all restaurant locations.

Among the top 50, 34 are quick-service restaurants, 11 are casual dining establishments, and five are midscale chains. The QSR hamburger category is the most prominent, featuring 10 chains. However, it was the QSR chicken chains that demonstrated the strongest performance in 2024.

In terms of growth, 28 of the top 50 restaurants experienced dollar sales growth in 2024, while 31 saw an increase in locations. The top 10 restaurants are all QSRs, with Olive Garden recognized as the largest casual dining chain and IHOP leading the midscale category. The top three restaurants — McDonald’s, Starbucks and Chick-fil-A — collectively generated over $100 billion, accounting for 32% of the top 50’s total dollar sales.

