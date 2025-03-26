Episode 192: Duck producers prioritize animal welfare

Meat and Poultry Industry News

Joey Jurgielewicz & Son and Culver Duck Farms sit down with us to share how animal welfare is centralized within each company.

JJS adult Pekin ducks

March 26, 2025

Supporting welfare practices in duck production

Joey Jurgielewicz & Son and Culver Duck Farms sit down with The National Provisioner to share how animal welfare is centralized within each company.

Joey Jurgielewicz from Joey Jurgielewicz & Son and Heidi Parnin, corporate vet services manager for JJS and Culver Duck Farms, discuss how animal welfare is key to both companies' operations and how these practices can benefit producers and consumers alike. JJS is the only veterinarian-owned and operated poultry farm, and Culver Duck Farms is the only American Humane Certified duck meat producer in North America.

