Episode 192: Duck producers prioritize animal welfare

THE NATIONAL PROVISIONER PODCAST Supporting welfare practices in duck production Joey Jurgielewicz & Son and Culver Duck Farms sit down with The National Provisioner to share how animal welfare is centralized within each company.

Joey Jurgielewicz from Joey Jurgielewicz & Son and Heidi Parnin, corporate vet services manager for JJS and Culver Duck Farms, discuss how animal welfare is key to both companies' operations and how these practices can benefit producers and consumers alike. JJS is the only veterinarian-owned and operated poultry farm, and Culver Duck Farms is the only American Humane Certified duck meat producer in North America.