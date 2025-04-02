Episode 195: Animal welfare issues and trends

THE NATIONAL PROVISIONER PODCAST

Emily Ellis, Animal Agriculture Alliance

Emily Ellis, director of communications and content for Animal Agriculture Alliance, discusses the alliance's efforts to engage with external audiences, food chain influencers, and thought leaders, aiming to correct misinformation about animal welfare practices and meat production. A key part of the effort, Ellis says, is providing accurate background about what modern animal agriculture is and what producers and ranchers are doing on the farm to care for their animals and ensure humane practices are being followed.