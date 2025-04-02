Meat and Poultry Industry NewsSustainabilityRegulations

The National Provisioner Podcast

Episode 195: Animal welfare issues and trends

Outreach focuses on providing accurate background about what modern animal agriculture is and what producers and ranchers are doing to care for animals.

Emily Ellis animal welfare podcast.
April 2, 2025

THE NATIONAL PROVISIONER PODCAST

Emily Ellis, Animal Agriculture Alliance

Emily Ellis, director of communications and content for Animal Agriculture Alliance, discusses the alliance's efforts to engage with external audiences, food chain influencers, and thought leaders, aiming to correct misinformation about animal welfare practices and meat production. A key part of the effort, Ellis says, is providing accurate background about what modern animal agriculture is and what producers and ranchers are doing on the farm to care for their animals and ensure humane practices are being followed.

podcastIcon

Missed an episode?

Find archived episodes here.
KEYWORDS: Animal Agricultural Alliance animal welfare humane handling livestock

Looking for a reprint of this article?
From high-res PDFs to custom plaques, order your copy today!

You must login or register in order to post a comment.

Related Articles

Related Products

See More ProductsSee More Products

Stay ahead of the curve. Unlock a dose of cutting-edge insights.

Receive our premium content directly to your inbox.

SIGN-UP TODAY