Boston Red Sox names Official Fried Chicken

Krispy Krunchy Chicken is now the Official Fried Chicken of the Boston Red Sox.

Starting opening day, April 4, 2025, Krispy Krunchy Chicken joins the Fenway Park menu. Both jumbo chicken tenders and the brand's all-breast meat chicken sandwich will be available throughout Fenway Park, in addition to other ballpark offerings.

“Introducing Krispy Krunchy Chicken to one of Major League Baseball’s most beloved ballparks is a prestigious milestone for our brand,” said Jim Norberg, CEO of Krispy Krunchy Chicken. “This partnership reinforces that our fried chicken truly belongs in the major leagues and we’re proud to call Fenway Park home.”

The agreement with the Boston Red Sox marks the first MLB deal for Krispy Krunchy®. With its dominance in convenience stores, the brand is now reaching out to new fans in new places, whether it be in Fenway Park, or universities or other non-traditional venues.

“The Boston Red Sox are excited to welcome Krispy Krunchy Chicken as the Official Fried Chicken of the Boston Red Sox,” said Troup Parkinson, Chief Marketing and Partnerships Officer, Boston Red Sox. “With bold flavors and high quality ingredients, Krispy Krunchy Chicken will elevate the gameday experience for our fans, providing a distinctive new offering to Fenway Park’s food lineup that the entire family can enjoy.”

Source: Krispy Krunchy Chicken