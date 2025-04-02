Meat and Poultry Industry NewsNew Consumer ProductsBeefBurgers

Whataburger brings back Mushroom Swiss Burger

Mushroom Swiss Burger returns to the Whataburger menu following a three-year hiatus.

By Industry News
Whataburger brings back its Mushroom Swiss Burger

Mushroom Swiss Burger

Photo credit: Whataburger

April 2, 2025

Whataburger is bringing back its Mushroom Swiss Burger through June 2, 2025, following a three-year hiatus and strong customer demand, including a petition with more than 7,200 signatures.

This burger returning to the Whataburger menu features two grilled beef patties, Swiss cheese, au jus sauce and a layer of grilled mushrooms, all stacked on a toasted bun. 

Whataburger President and CEO Debbie Stroud said, "This year marks our 75th anniversary, and we wanted to give our customers something they've been asking for. It's not just about nostalgia—it's about our commitment to making every Whataburger visit one worth craving, with burgers served hot, fresh, and just the way you like it."

In the spirit of giving back, Whataburger is also inviting its customers to round up at the register throughout April 2025 to support Gratitude Initiative, an organization providing education programs and scholarships to children of military and law enforcement families.

Source: Whataburger

