Praesidio Consulting celebrates five years of meat and poultry regulatory consulting

Praesidio Consulting celebrates its fifth anniversary delivering regulatory consulting services to the meat and poultry sector. Over the past five years, the company has served more than 70 clients—including producers, processors, and attorneys—across 23 states, Mexico, Guam, the UK and South America.

Praesidio offers a comprehensive suite of services tailored to the industry's needs, including support for start-up operations, food safety plan revisions, facility expansions, crisis management for recalls and enforcement actions, FSIS personnel challenges and daily regulatory control issues. The firm has also provided expert reports and testimony in civil litigation cases, assisting attorneys with food safety and regulatory matters.

"It has been an honor to advocate for the dedicated professionals who produce the world's finest meat and poultry products," said Richard Atkinson, owner and chief of operations for Praesidio Consulting. "Building our firm from the ground up and fostering enduring relationships across the industry has been incredibly rewarding."

The company is committed to continuing its support of producers and processors worldwide.

Source: American Association of Meat Processors