Supplier NewsMeat and Poultry Processing

Provisur enhances meat grinder with add-on inline reclaim system

Inline reclaim system helps processors get more meat out of their grind operation.

By Industry News
Dominator Max inline reclaim system

Dominator Max inline reclaim system

Photo credit: Provisur Technologies

April 4, 2025

Food processing equipment manufacturer Provisur introduces an add-on for the Weiler Mixer Grinder Dominator 14 360B, an inline reclaim system that helps processors get more meat out of their grind operation

The Weiler Mixer Grinder Dominator 14 for processors of beef, pork, chicken, alternative proteins, pet foods and other raw materials can now be used in tandem with Provisur’s Dominator Max inline reclaim system. The system reclaims meat that is rejected during the hard tissue collection process and that would otherwise move to the waste stream, enabling producers to maximize output. The inline reclaim system is mounted on the Weiler Mixer Grinder and uses the grinder’s power. There is no separate equipment to operate and maintain.

Source: Provisur Technologies

KEYWORDS: grinding processing equipment Provisur reclaim

Looking for a reprint of this article?
From high-res PDFs to custom plaques, order your copy today!

You must login or register in order to post a comment.

Related Articles

Related Products

See More ProductsSee More Products

Events

View AllSubmit An Event
  • August 31, 2022

    Improve Freezing Performance and Quality with Companion Cryogenic Systems

    On Demand The spiral freezer will remain the workhorse of your freezing operation, but using a cryogenic system in the proper location with optimized features for marinated products,  steamy, cooked products, or fast-growing products can reduce defrost downtime, reduce sanitation, improve yield, reduce waste, reduce batch times, and more.
  • April 26, 2012

    Food Plant of the Future: Raising the Bar on Plant Air Quality

    On demand Exclusively for thought-leaders in food and beverage processing facility management, Food Plant of the Future webinars are presented by Hixson, a leading design and engineering firm of food processing facilities in North America.
View AllSubmit An Event

Stay ahead of the curve. Unlock a dose of cutting-edge insights.

Receive our premium content directly to your inbox.

SIGN-UP TODAY