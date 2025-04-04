Provisur enhances meat grinder with add-on inline reclaim system

Food processing equipment manufacturer Provisur introduces an add-on for the Weiler Mixer Grinder Dominator 14 360B, an inline reclaim system that helps processors get more meat out of their grind operation.

The Weiler Mixer Grinder Dominator 14 for processors of beef, pork, chicken, alternative proteins, pet foods and other raw materials can now be used in tandem with Provisur’s Dominator Max inline reclaim system. The system reclaims meat that is rejected during the hard tissue collection process and that would otherwise move to the waste stream, enabling producers to maximize output. The inline reclaim system is mounted on the Weiler Mixer Grinder and uses the grinder’s power. There is no separate equipment to operate and maintain.

Source: Provisur Technologies