Wenda Ingredients introduces a new product designed to help naturally enhance the yield and texture of meat and poultry. Labeled as “Cultured dextrose, sea salt” – TasteNrich HyBind PR3 is a highly soluble natural phosphate replacer ideal for a variety of processed meat products.

TasteNrich Hybind PR3 serves as as phosphate replacer, not alternative, as it functions on the actin-myosin myofibrillar proteins.

TasteNrich HyBind PR3 minimizes purge loss, boosts water-holding capacity and improves texture and flavor—all while supporting clean-label formulations. It also helps address consumer concerns about the health impact of excess phosphate consumption in processed foods.

TasteNrich HyBind PR3 is versatile across meat types, including beef, pork and chicken, and supports diverse processing methods such as whole muscle, emulsions, cold cuts and coarse ground products. This enables manufacturers to produce natural products with improved delicacy, without relying on traditional phosphates.

As part of its commitment to expanding access to clean-label solutions, Wenda Ingredients partnering with CJ Bio as the exclusive distributor of TasteNrich HyBind PR3.

Source: Wenda Ingredients