Wenda Ingredients is announcing a strategic partnership with BSA Wiberg, who is now serving as the exclusive distributor of Wenda Ingredients' products in Canada.

Effective immediately, BSA Wiberg will distribute Wenda Ingredients’ products, including SafePlate and NatureBind, catering to industries such as meat, poultry and more. This collaboration ensures that Canadian businesses across the food manufacturing sector can utilize Wenda Ingredients’ advanced solutions.

This partnership marks a significant milestone for both companies, combining Wenda Ingredients’ expertise in developing functional ingredients with BSA Wiberg's extensive market reach and local knowledge in the Canadian market.

Wenda Ingredients’ products are made to help find advanced solutions for natural curing, yield and texture improvement, shelf-life extension, color retention and pathogen control. BSA Wiberg is a tailored blend manufacturer and distributor in Canada.

Source: Wenda Ingredients