Vermont Smoke & Cure expands beef stick distribution

Smoked meat product provider Vermont Smoke & Cure is expanding within Costco’s Northeast Division, bringing its meat snacks to millions of new consumers. This expansion coincides with the introduction of the brand's new Hickory Smoked Premium Beef Stick.

"We're thrilled to strengthen our relationship with Costco and bring our handcrafted products to more consumers across the country," said Michael Schafer, commercial business lead at Vermont Smoke & Cure. "Our expansion into more Costco locations demonstrates the growing demand for premium meat snacks that don't compromise on quality or taste."

Vermont Smoke & Cure's new Hickory Smoked Premium Beef Stick features 100% hand trimmed and ground beef. In 2024 Curion product testing, Vermont Smoke & Cure meat sticks were rated the "best tasting" overall among competitors.

"Our dollar and unit velocity appealed to Costco, while our superior quality at a competitive price point appeals to consumers," said Schafer. "We never cut corners—it's just not in our nature. The idea of using substandard meat or rushing our process offends the very fiber of our being."

Vermont Smoke & Cure products use meats free from antibiotics and added hormones, with no artificial colors, preservatives or flavors. Each meat stick is crafted in small batches, slow-cooked for over 18 hours and smoked with real hardwood chips in the company's Vermont smokehouse.

In-store demos are planned to introduce Costco members to the new Premium Beef Stick, with plans to expand to additional Costco regions in the future.

Source: Vermont Smoke & Cure