Dave's Hot Chicken releases Mini Sliders

Dave's Hot Chicken introduces Mini Sliders, a smaller take on the company's original Sliders.

Mini Sliders start with a soft potato bun, topped with Dave’s hand-breaded, spiced-to-order chicken, kale slaw and pickle, all drizzled with Dave’s Sauce. Each order comes with four Mini Sliders and can be customized with one of three spice levels: No Spice, Medium or Hot.

Dave's Hot Chicken held an early preview for select customers across the country, featuring a twist on the GLP-1 medication trend. Event attendees received a prescription invitation for the event and arrived to find employees in lab coats dispensing toy syringes filled with Dave’s sauce, called "Davezempic," to apply as needed to their Mini Sliders.

Mini Sliders. Photo credit: Dave's Hot Chicken







For a limited time, customers at all locations will receive their Mini Sliders with a Davezempic prescription label on the box.

“Our culinary innovation team always keeps the focus on our hot, juicy, spicy chicken, which has created countless fans across the globe,” said Dave’s Hot Chicken’s CEO, Bill Phelps. “This time, they not only made something delicious, they made something very fun to eat. So, our new Mini Sliders called for a way to announce them that was every bit as fun.”

Dave’s Hot Chicken specializes in large Hot Chicken Sliders, Tenders, Bites, and now Mini Sliders, along with sides of house-made Kale Slaw, creamy Mac & Cheese and crispy, seasoned French Fries. Offered at seven spice levels ranging from No Spice to Reaper™ (which requires a signed waiver for those who dare), each piece of juicy, hand-breaded chicken is spiced-to-order. In early 2024, the company also introduced Dave’s NOT Chicken, the brand’s take on hot, juicy and crispy Cauliflower Sliders and Cauliflower Bites.

Source: Dave's Hot Chicken