Poultry seminar highlights AI, talent growth, tax tools

The US Poultry & Egg Association will hold its annual Financial Management Seminar on June 16-18, 2025, in Amelia Island, Fla. This year’s program will cover diverse topics including leading through change, exports and economic updates, labor and immigration impacts, consumer trends and artificial intelligence as the future of finance.

A panel discussion with industry professionals will focus on team member development, evolving finance talent and upskilling. In addition, experience-sharing sessions will be offered on live accounting system opportunities, budgeting and forecasting software, business intelligence automation and sales and use tax for poultry producers.

“Attending this seminar gives you the tools to unlock the potential of your poultry business. Gain insights into the latest trends and acquire financial knowledge to strengthen your company’s future and increase profitability,” said Joey Long, chief financial officer for Case Foods Inc., and program planning committee chair.

The agenda was developed by a program committee of professionals that include TJ Boyle, Frost PLLC; Kaitlin Carreno, Eversheds Sutherland US LLP; Sloan Clinton, Mountaire Cor.; Stacey Crump, Pilgrim’s; Greg Finch, Claxton Poultry Farms; Joey Long; Kolby McEntire, Fieldale Farms Corp.; Jarod Morrison, Farbest Foods.; Mulham Shbeib, Mar-Jac Poultry; Abby Walden, Crider Foods; Aaron Weaver, Butterball; and TJ Wolfe, Wayne-Sanderson Farms.

USPOULTRY is registered with the National Association of State Boards of Accountancy as a sponsor of continuing professional education on the National Registry of Continuing Professional Education Sponsors. Up to 12 CPE credits may be awarded to seminar attendees. State boards of accountancy have final authority on the acceptance of individual courses for CPE credit.

There will be an anti-trust attorney onsite at the seminar to ensure the USPOULTRY Anti-Trust Compliance Policy.

Source: US Poultry & Egg Association