The National Provisioner Podcast
Episode 199: Wild Alaska Sole Association's Pat Shanahan on new market opportunities
Alaska sole offers an excellent source of lean protein, with high levels of omega-3 fatty acids for a low fat fish.
Pat Shanahan, executive director of the Wild Alaska Sole Association
The Wild Alaska Sole Association is promoting the wild-caught fish as the complete package of what consumers are looking for in a protein option today.
