Episode 199: Wild Alaska Sole Association's Pat Shanahan on new market opportunities

Alaska sole offers an excellent source of lean protein, with high levels of omega-3 fatty acids for a low fat fish.

Pat Shanahan

Photo credit: Wild Alaska Sole Association

April 17, 2025

Pat Shanahan, executive director of the Wild Alaska Sole Association

The Wild Alaska Sole Association is promoting the wild-caught fish as the complete package of what consumers are looking for in a protein option today.

