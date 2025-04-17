Taco Bell Crispy Chicken Nuggets coming back

Taco Bell's Crispy Chicken Nuggets are making a comeback on April 24, 2025, after selling out nationwide in December 2024 in less than a week. This time, they're bringing bigger plans with them. Followed by a menu pipeline of chicken-led innovation, the nugget's return is the start of Taco Bell's journey to become a go-to destination for crispy chicken with a permanent mainstay by 2026.

"We're a taco place doing chicken our own way and like all our best moments, it's a little unexpected — because we've never been about following the rules," said Taco Bell's Chief Marketing Officer Taylor Montgomery. "The demand for our nuggets was off the charts, which is why we're looking at making crispy chicken permanent to give our fans what they are telling us they want. We know we're not the usual name in crispy chicken, but our nuggets speak for themselves — they're bold, different, and unmistakably Taco Bell."

After testing more than 50+ recipes and flavor combinations, Taco Bell perfected the crispy tortilla-chip breaded coating that's set to join menus permanently in 2026, including a sweet and spicy collab with Mike's Hot Honey.

During the initial run, roughly 5 million Americans turned to Taco Bell to satisfy their crispy chicken cravings. The response was overwhelming: Almost one in six orders included Crispy Chicken Nuggets, leading to a nationwide sell-out in under a week.

Made with tender all-white meat chicken, Taco Bell's Crispy Chicken Nuggets are marinated in a jalapeño buttermilk flavor, breaded with a blend of breadcrumbs and crispy tortilla chips. A 5-piece nugget plus one dipping sauce: retails for $3.99, and the 10-piece nugget plus two dipping sauces is $6.99.

Source: Taco Bell Corp.