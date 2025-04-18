Bipartisan legislation targets anticompetitive practices in meat and poultry industries

US Sens. Mike Rounds (R-S.D.), Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa), Ron Wyden (D-Ore.) and Peter Welch (D-Vt.) recently reintroduced bipartisan legislation to address anticompetitive practices in the meat and poultry industries. Rounds and Grassley first introduced this legislation in June 2021.

The Meat and Poultry Special Investigators Act would create the “Office of the Special Investigator for Competition Matters” within the US Department of Agriculture. The office would be comprised of a team of investigators with subpoena power responsible for preventing anticompetitive practices among large players in the meat and poultry industries.

“Anticompetitive practices in the meatpacking industry hurt producers and consumers alike,” said Rounds. “Currently, four large companies, two of which are foreign-owned, control over 80% of the meat processing market. Our legislation would establish an office within the USDA to investigate violations of the Packers and Stockyards Act of 1921, which will support competition in meat and poultry markets.”

“For too long, Oregon ranchers and consumers have been greedily exploited by the Big Four meatpackers that sneak their way around regulations,” said Wyden. “While local ranchers work tirelessly day and night to support their small business and feed families across the country, these big companies keep raking in bigger bills at the expense of local communities in red and blue states alike. It’s way past time to level the playing field for local ranchers and bring grocery prices down for consumers at the meat counter by better enforcing laws that are already on the books.”

“Vermonters rely on fresh foods from local farmers and ranchers to feed their families,” said Welch. “But with meat and dairy prices at the grocery store soaring sky high, small producers across the country are struggling to make ends meet and support their businesses. The rapid consolidation of the meatpacking industry further cripples fair competition. Our bipartisan bill will bring down costs for consumers and create opportunities for producers in red and blue states alike.”

This legislation is also cosponsored by Sens. Adam Schiff (D-Calif.), Cindy Hyde-Smith (R-Miss.), Martin Heinrich (D-N.M.), Richard Blumenthal (D-Conn.), John Hoeven (R-N.D.) and Cory Booker (D-N.J.).

The Meat and Poultry Special Investigator Act is endorsed by the National Farmers Union and the US Cattlemen’s Association.

“If the bad actors in the marketplace have nothing to hide, then they should have no problem with reinforcing USDA’s oversight authority through the measures provided in this bill,” said Justin Tupper, president of the United States Cattlemen’s Association. “It’s not enough that producers stand on a level playing field in the marketplace – there also needs to be a referee, with a whistle, there to throw a flag when there’s a penalty. USCA fully supports the Meat Packing Special Investigator Act and would like to applaud our Champions for ‘Competition’ in the Senate who never waiver on supporting producers not just in Oregon, South Dakota, and Iowa – but across the countryside.”

“A special investigator at USDA is an important step to cracking down on unfair practices and leveling the playing field for independent livestock producers,” said Rob Larew, president of the National Farmers Union. “Senators Wyden, Rounds, and Grassley get it—strong enforcement keeps monopolies in check. When family farmers and ranchers thrive, so do our rural communities.”

Source: Office of Sen. Mike Rounds