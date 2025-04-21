Young American Food Brands expands into cooked and RTE meats

Young American Food Brands is acquiring Best Provision Co., a producer of smoked and cooked meats for over 87 years.

Best Provision offers smoked beef franks, roast beef, pastrami, corned beef, beef bacon, bologna and other specialty items. Best Provision is Young American’s fourth acquisition since 2022 and joins its expanding portfolio of brands including Hofmann Sausage, Brooklyn Burger and Devault Foods.

“We’re excited to welcome Best Provision to the Young American family,” said Robert Young, CEO of Young American. “Best has built strong ties with its community, employees, and customers—relationships we’re committed to preserving and growing through continued investment in its Newark, NJ facility.”

The acquisition extends Young American’s capabilities into fully cooked smoked meats like pastrami and roast beef, complementing its existing lineup of hot dogs, sausages and burgers under the Free Graze, Miami Beef, Brooklyn Burger and Hofmann brands.

“Our goal is to accelerate Best’s growth and expand its reach into new markets and retail channels,” Young said. “With the Newark plant just four hours from our Syracuse facility, this acquisition enhances our strategic footprint and adds valuable capacity to support our growing product line.”

Best Provision will also play a key role in developing better-for-you offerings including grass-fed cooked products, supporting Young American’s response to growing consumer demand for high-quality protein.

Young American plans to leverage Best’s smoking expertise to enter the smoked snack and smoked beef segments.

Source: Young American Food Brands