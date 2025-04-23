Huddle House rolls out Smashed Burger menu

Casual dining restaurant chain Huddle House is rolling out a new Smashed Burger lineup to its permanent menu.

"Our new Smashed Burgers are so good we just could not keep them to ourselves any longer,” said Stephanie Mattingly, VP of ,arketing for Huddle House. "The Smashed Burger lineup packs delicious flavor, including an upgraded burger seasoning and our house-made Huddle sauce that will have our guests coming back for more.”

Huddle House took the HuddleBurger and Mega Bacon Cheeseburger, added a breakfast burger and smashed them. New offerings include the HuddleBurger Smash Deluxe, featuring two seasoned smashed all-beef patties, American cheese, lettuce, tomato, pickle chips and Huddle sauce on a potato bun; the Mega Bacon Smash Deluxe, featuring two seasoned smashed all-beef patties, American cheese, lettuce, tomato, four strips of Applewood smoked bacon, pickle chips and Huddle sauce on a potato bun; and the Breakfast Smash, featuring a seasoned smashed all-beef patty, American cheese, Applewood smoked bacon, a farm-fresh egg and Huddle sauce on a potato bun.

Source: Huddle House