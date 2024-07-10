Health food restaurant and online meal plan franchise Clean Eatz is launching a new menu overhaul, which began rolling out July 5, 2024.
"Our guests have spoken loud and clear. They want more protein and vegetable options for our bowls, different sauces, traditional burger styles, and updated wraps," Clean Eatz Co-founder Evonne Varady said. "Through use of focus groups and customer feedback, our team is confident this menu will enhance the brand's profile in restaurant scenes nationwide."
New menu creations:
- Bunless Burger – Featuring grilled mushrooms, mozzarella cheese, vine ripe tomatoes and potato fries.
- Turkey Burnt End Cuban – A natural hickory-smoked turkey burnt end bowl.
- Southwest Bison Wrap – A combination of premium lean bison, Clean Eatz Chipotle Ranch Sauce, low-sodium queso, corn and black bean blend, tomato and lettuce, all in a whole-wheat wrap.
Source: Clean Eatz
