Guthrie's brings its chicken fingers to the Carolinas

Guthrie's brand establishes aggressive expansion plans for 2025.

By Industry News
The Guthrie's Original Box

Photo credit: Guthrie's

April 22, 2025

Chicken finger fast-casual restaurant Guthrie's is debuting in the Carolinas in 2025. The expansion kicks off with the opening of a new location in Lexington, S.C.. Additional restaurants across both North and South Carolina are slated to open later in the year.

"Guthrie's has a deep-rooted history in the South, and we are excited to strengthen that connection by bringing our signature chicken fingers to the Carolinas. As a family-owned restaurant with our name on the box, we are perfectionists who never compromise on the quality of our food. We are committed to serving fresh, hot food, one golden-fried chicken finger at a time," said Joe Kelly, Guthrie's CEO.

The new location will bring approximately 50 new jobs to the area.

The Guthrie's brand operates more than 70 locations across 13 states, with aggressive plans for expansion in 2025.

Source: Guthrie's

