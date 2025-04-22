Butterball EVP of sales and marketing announces retirement

Turkey company Butterball LLC is announcing that Al Jansen, executive vice president of sales and marketing, will retire at the end of 2025 after 11 years at the company. Jansen is responsible for sales, marketing and customer service in the foodservice, retail, international and industrial channels, as well as leading Butterball’s corporate strategy process.

“Al is an incredible leader, respected by everyone he works with internally and externally. He’s been integral in growing our retail and foodservice business internationally and domestically, and a champion for innovation,” said Jay Jandrain, president and CEO of Butterball. “Our team members, customers, board members and executive leadership team have tremendous respect for the impact he’s had on our business and his dedication to ensuring Butterball remains the turkey brand consumers love and trust. We wish him the best in his retirement.”

Scott Vinson will assume the executive vice president of sales and marketing position on June 9, working alongside Jansen during the leadership transition. Vinson comes to Butterball with over 30 years of experience in the meat industry, most recently serving as chief of customer experience, Cargill Protein, North America.

Scott Vinson, new Butterball executive vice president of sales and marketing. Photo credit: Butterball LLC



“Scott will be an incredible asset to our executive leadership team,” said Jandrain. “His values align with our culture and purpose, and his extensive experience in the protein category will immediately benefit our organization. We couldn’t be happier that he’s chosen to work at Butterball.”

Jansen joined Butterball in 2014 as a part of the executive leadership team after a career at Perdue Farms and Agrimetrics. He said, “It’s been an honor to work for such an iconic brand. I’m incredibly proud of our amazing team and am excited to see what’s to come from Butterball.”

Vinson joins Butterball after 25 years of service with Cargill Protein, North America and nearly six years at Perdue Farms. At Cargill, Vinson was responsible for driving revenue across sales channels, leading the sales, trading and distribution organizations, as well as customer service.He said, “The turkey category has numerous opportunities for growth through innovation, and Butterball has the opportunity to ensure that turkey remains relevant to future generations of consumers. I am excited to join the Butterball team.”

Source: Butterball