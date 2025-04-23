Vertical Cold Storage selects chief commercial officer

Vertical Cold Storage, a developer and operator of temperature-controlled distribution centers sponsored by real estate investment firm Platform Ventures, announces the addition of Jim Henderson to its executive team as chief commercial officer. He reports to West Hutchison, president and CEO of Vertical Cold Storage.

“Jim’s background of successfully managing integrated commercial teams in the extended logistics industry is exactly what our current and potential customers need to address their biggest opportunities and challenges. His extensive experience in international supply chain management and business development makes him an invaluable addition to the Vertical Cold team,” said Hutchison.

Henderson has over 15 years of temperature-controlled supply chain experience that began with serving as vice president of sales and marketing at New Orleans Cold Storage. Prior to NOCS, Henderson held leadership roles at Consolidated Grain and Barge, International Shipholding Corporation and Tropical Shipping. Throughout his career, Henderson has played a key role in expanding global business segments focusing on ports, drayage, ocean freight and international trade. He holds a master’s degree in international business from the University of South Carolina, as well as a bachelor's degree with a double major in economics and Spanish from Wofford College.

“Vertical Cold has substantial momentum in the temperature-sensitive logistics sector and I’m thrilled to play a role in its continued growth. The company’s commitment to solving the most complex issues facing our customers aligns perfectly with my passion for fostering strong customer relationships and creating innovative supply chain solutions. Vertical Cold has built an outstanding team. I’m already in tune with the executive group, so great things are on the horizon,” said Henderson.

