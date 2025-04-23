Eckrich campaign celebrates connection between food and home comfort

Sausage and deli meat brand Eckrich is unveiling its new national brand campaign: Eckrich, the Sausage That Takes You Home. The campaign celebrates the connection between food, family and the comforting flavors of home.

Eckrich, the Sausage That Takes You Home campaign. Graphic courtesy of Smithfield Foods







Through a series of humorous scenarios, the campaign aims to show consumers that Eckrich is a taste of home. The spots engage viewers with the notion that one bite of an Eckrich sausage can instantly transport you home.

“Whether it’s a busy weeknight dinner, lunch on the go or a weekend gathering, Eckrich has always been part of those meaningful moments,” said Angela Cheng, senior brand manager of Eckrich at Smithfield Foods. “This campaign taps into those mealtime moments we help create, showing how one bite can bring back familiar comforts and build new cherished memories.”

A fully integrated campaign will roll out nationally and in key markets throughout 2025. Premier creative will take 30-second, 15-second and six-second forms across CTV/TV, online video, audio, digital and social media, and will be supported through the brand’s refreshed website, which showcases a consumer-centric design, integrated social media features and product usage highlights.

Source: Smithfield Foods Inc.