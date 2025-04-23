JLS Automation celebrates 70 years

JLS Automation is celebrating its 70th anniversary.

The company's product line includes the Talon robotic pick-and-place system, the Osprey robotic case packer and the Peregrine robotic cartoning system, all designed to meet the stringent sanitary requirements of the food industry. Other product lines include the Hawk robotic case packing system, which works with a variety of primary packaging options, and the Harrier bacon draft loading system that automatically loads freshly sliced bacon drafts into thermoformers.

"Reaching this 70-year milestone is a testament to our team's dedication and our ability to adapt to the ever-changing demands of the packaging industry," said Craig Souser, president and CEO of JLS Automation. "We remain committed to delivering innovative solutions that help our clients optimize performance and ensure food safety."

Founded in 1955 as JL Souser, the company evolved from its start as a manufacturers’ representative firm that handled power transmission equipment. In 1978, after the sudden passing of founder Joseph L. Souser, his wife Polly and son Craig Souser, who led sales operations, JLS eventually expanded the product range to include variable frequency drives and started providing application engineering assistance.

In 1991, JLS provided systems engineering and shortly after turnkey engineered systems for a few of its key customers, which led to a field service offering to support its engineered systems. JLS entered the packaging automation segment in 1993, when food processors contacted JLS to retrofit and upgrade their existing automation machines and systems.

“The vision of the company has evolved over the years, some of it strategically, some of it because of what we thought was important in the marketplace moving forward,” Souser said. “We always wanted to be introducing that next level of advanced, disruptive technology to the marketplace.”

Today, JLS specializes in hygienic robotic packaging systems designed for the food industry, featuring patented robotic tooling and high-speed leak detection. The company’s impact on the packaging industry earned JLS the opportunity to host the Packaging Machinery Manufacturers Institute Annual Meeting in 2024 at its headquarters in York, Pa.

“Being one of the industry leaders is really humbling,” Souser said. “It was a huge honor for me and for JLS when we hosted the PMMI meeting last summer. That was a thrill.”

JLS recognizes that its success is built on the contributions of its team members. Throughout its history, the company has promoted a workplace culture of lifetime learning through efforts like the Living & Learning with JLS program. Additionally, JLS supports employee involvement in local charities and nonprofit initiatives through paid charity hours for each employee.

JLS is deeply committed to the York community. The company actively participates in youth development programs, hosts tours for engineering groups, and sponsors local events. JLS team members also serve as guest instructors at local colleges and are involved in local school systems, reflecting the company's dedication to nurturing future talent.

JLS also supports veteran-focused initiatives, underscoring its commitment to those who have served the nation.

“A number of years ago, I realized you can make a tremendous impact on the community not just as an individual, but through the folks within our organization,” Souser said. “We’re very active in the community and it’s a great way for us to give back.

Source: JLS Automation