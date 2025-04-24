McDonald's launches chicken strips

McDonald's is launching McCrispy Strips and new Creamy Chili Dip, adding these items to its permanent menu. This marks the first time since 2021 McDonald's has debuted a permanent menu item in the US.

McCrispy Strips feature 100% white meat, coated with breading and featuring black pepper flavor. McCrispy Strips also come with Creamy Chili Dip, a savory, sweet and tangy sauce.

McCrispy Strips and Creamy Chili Dip. Photo credit: McDonald's







"Since stepping into my new role as a leader of the US business this year, I've been excited for fans to get to experience our additional chicken offerings," said Alyssa Buetikofer, chief marketing and customer experience officer at McDonald's. "The demand for chicken strips has been remarkable to see across the industry, so we knew we had to deliver something so craveable that it was worth the wait. We took our time, listened to our fans and created a product we knew they would crave. And the best part is we're just getting started."

Customers can order McCrispy Strips in three- or four-piece counts.

"When we introduce a new menu item like McCrispy Strips, we know we have a big promise to fulfill to meet our customer's expectations," said Cesar Piña, senior vice president and chief supply chain officer at McDonald's. "From the farms we source from to how food is prepared in our restaurants, bringing new products to our fans requires collaboration across suppliers, franchisees, and company staff. We hold ourselves to the highest standard and aim to bring fans nothing less than greatness."

Source: McDonald's