Grilling season: 365 days a year

Though grilling season typically runs from Memorial Day through Labor Day, Americans are now grilling in every season, both indoors and outdoors. As grilling becomes more popular, retail and foodservice meat products must keep pace with consumers’ growing creativity in the kitchen.

Traditional grilling season brings the meat department strong sales every year. “Grilling is one of the best occasions for the meat department to drive additional sales and you can see it in the numbers,” said Anne-Marie Roerink, principal for 210 Analytics. “Ground beef had the highest dollar gains of the 85,000 products measured in the Circana MULO+ universe across center-store and perishable items. Grilling plays a big role in that.”

Roerink noted that the biggest opportunity for grilling is the expansion of the traditional grilling season. “America has invested big time in grills and smokers and these appliances are used year-round, especially in the Southern states where weather provides opportunity year-round,” she said. “In the Northern states, indoor grills have certainly made inroads as well as consumers continue to entertain and celebrate at home more often than they did a few years ago.”

As food costs remain high at retail and foodservice, more consumers are opting to cook at home, leading them to fine-tune their culinary skills. This rise in at-home cooking is turning the kitchen into an avenue for community building and entertainment.

“We continue to see new people enter the category, drawn by the versatility, fun, food, and moments of connection that are unique to grilling,” said Mike Jacobs, president for Weber LLC. “Seasoned outdoor cooking enthusiasts are expanding their setups, adding new products and accessories to enhance their experience.”

Consumers are getting creative in the kitchen, especially when it comes to ingredients and flavor combinations and blends. "Convenience and culinary-inspired offerings are driving innovation in the grilling category," said Kirstyn Lipson, senior director of marketing for Verde Farms. "Consumers want conveniently packaged, pre-seasoned, marinated, or pre-sliced grilling options that reduce prep time while delivering bold, high-quality flavors."

As the health and wellness movement rapidly gains popularity among many consumers, there is stronger demand for plant-based protein, as well as seafood products, since these proteins are traditionally viewed as more nutritional products. As more consumers look for traditionally health-focused protein products, they are searching for new ways to cook these proteins as well.

“Plant-based grilling has become particularly popular, with customers experimenting with veggie burgers, marinated tofu, and even hearty vegetables like cauliflower steaks,” Jacobs said. “Seafood is also a go-to choice for those looking for leaner protein options, with grilled salmon, shrimp, and even whole fish becoming more common on the grill.” Jacobs noted that evolving dietary norms are sparking new pathways of innovation for Weber.

Searwood pellet grill. Photo courtesy of Weber LLC







According to Research and Markets, the health and wellness movement is driving consumer interest in grilling because it is allows excess fats to drip away, making it more appealing to consumers who are looking to reduce their fat intake. Research and Markets' United States Barbecue Grill Market Report 2025 indicated that grills featuring precise heat control or grease management systems are on the rise.

Creative and global flavor combinations are increasingly trending with consumers. Lipson said that the grilling category is being shaped by both international flavors and smoky seasonings with bold flavor. "We’re seeing increased demand for Latin-inspired flavors (carne asada-style marinades) and smoky/spicy profiles (chipotle, harissa, black garlic)," she said.

Roerink noted that the sausage and burger categories are strong examples of flavor innovation driving growth. “From candy corn brats to kimchi burgers, there are so many trends to play into,” she said. “Korean barbecue is extremely popular in restaurant foodservice and is a flavor that can certainly be replicated for at-home grilling occasions whether indoors or outdoors.”

US consumers use many types of grills for outdoor cooking, but gas grilling is the most popular. “In the United States, gas grilling leads other fuel types in its broad popularity,” said Jacobs. “Gas grilling is valued for its convenience, ease of use, and precise temperature control—perfect for quick and consistent delicious results.”

Despite the enduring popularity of gas grilling, many consumers prefer charcoal grilling for its high heat for searing and ability to create smoky, authentic flavor.

In addition to the more traditional grilling equipment, Weber is seeing increasing consumer interest in emerging grill types, such as griddles and pellet grills. “For many consumers, these products—especially griddles—are becoming second-grill purchases, allowing them to expand their outdoor cooking repertoire,” Jacobs said.

Smart technologies are driving innovation in the grilling experience. As technology becomes more advanced, consumers have higher expectations of their devices, including cooking equipment. “Smart grilling is a strategic priority for Weber, and we believe that incorporating smart technology into grilling is now a consumer expectation,” Jacobs said. “People want grills that are easy to use and a more overall simplified grilling process and experience.”