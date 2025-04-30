Meat and Poultry Industry NewsMeat and Poultry ProcessingFood Safety

Meat Institute names director of animal health and welfare

Jesse Fulton will serve as the director of animal health and welfare.

April 30, 2025

The Meat Institute today announced it has hired Jesse Fulton, M.S. to serve as the director of animal health and welfare.

“Jesse Fulton is an excellent addition to the Meat Institute staff, bringing a wealth of knowledge in the field of animal science and real-world experience working for the National Cattlemen’s Beef Association and the Nebraska Beef Quality Assurance program,” said Meat Institute President and CEO Julie Anna Potts. “Jesse oversees our Animal Welfare Guidelines and Audit, as well as key policies and standards that ensure the industry is continuously improving in the areas of animal health, handling and care.”

As the director of animal health and welfare at the Meat Institute, Fulton provides timely assistance, analysis, guidance, and technical support for the meat and poultry packing and processing industry on various topics, including animal production, health, handling, welfare, foreign animal disease, veterinary drugs, and pathology. As the staff liaison to the Animal Welfare Committee, Fulton ensures members have a forum for discussing issues, sharing best practices, and establishing industry-wide positions. He provides technical support to other committees and represents the Meat Institute at external meetings and before government agencies on animal health and welfare issues.

Before joining the Meat Institute, Fulton spent five years with the National Cattlemen’s Beef Association and nearly five years with the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, where he directed the Nebraska Beef Quality Assurance program.

Fulton received his bachelor's of science in animal science from Morehead State University, his master's of science in animal science from South Dakota State University with research focusing on beef cattle fetal programming, and is currently pursuing his doctoral degree in animal science from the University of Nebraska – Lincoln with his research focusing on ruminant nutrition.

Source: Meat Institute

