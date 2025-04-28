Sharing clear information and real stories helps making humane choices easier for consumers

In this interview, Kelsey Bruno-Bayliff, farm standards & science coordinator at American Humane Certified Farm Animals, explains why it's essential to help consumers navigate humane labels. Humane handling is a value-driven commitment that consumers want to understand and support. "It’s up to us to meet them there," Bruno-Bayliff says.

The American Humane Certified Farm Animals program provides third-party, independent audits to help verify that care and handling of farm animals meets science-based welfare standards. More than 1 billion farm animals are protected under American Humane Certified Farm Animals program welfare standards.

What approach can help engage and inform consumers about the benefits of humane handling?

Kelsey Bruno-Bayliff: Most consumers care about how farm animals are treated, but many simply don’t know what humane handling really means or why it matters. That’s where the industry, animal welfare advocates, and certification bodies have a powerful opportunity: to engage the public through clear information, real stories, and accessible tools that make humane choices easier.

The first step is making the benefits of humane handling tangible. Humane practices don’t just result in better lives for animals, they also lead to improved meat quality, safer food, and more sustainable farming systems. These are outcomes consumers already care about; the key is to show them how humane handling contributes to those goals.

Certification programs also play a critical role, but they’re not all created equal. That’s why it's essential to help consumers navigate humane labels. Clear explanations of what a certification guarantees, and what it doesn’t, can empower better choices. Infographics, QR codes on packaging, and web tools can demystify the labels and make humane decisions more accessible in the aisle.

Perhaps most compelling of all is the power of storytelling with real farmers, animals and practices. When we share these stories through images, videos, and first-person narratives we make humane handling personal. We give consumers a window into the lives of animals and the people who care for them, allowing them to connect with the food on their plate in a more meaningful way.

What emerging regulatory guidance is impacting livestock industry humane handling efforts?

Kelsey Bruno-Bayliff: Several emerging factors are actively shaping humane handling efforts in the livestock industry. One of the most influential is state-level animal welfare legislation, such as California’s Proposition 12 and Massachusetts’ Question 3. These laws set specific requirements for how animals are raised, particularly regarding space and housing, which, in turn, influence broader management and training practices. For instance, Prop 12 mandates a transition from individual to group housing for breeding pigs. While this change supports improved welfare, it also requires producers to adopt new management systems, train staff accordingly, and adapt over time to ensure successful implementation. Though these laws are state-specific, their impact extends nationally, as producers who sell into these markets must comply. To support this transition, it’s critical that such legislation is paired with accessible resources, farmer education, and ongoing technical assistance.

Additionally, labeling regulations are beginning to play a larger role in shaping humane livestock care. Terms like “free-range” and “pasture-raised” have historically lacked consistent definitions and oversight, leading to varied on-farm conditions. However, as regulatory agencies begin to strengthen enforcement and clarify definitions, producers will be expected to align practices more closely with consumer expectations and verified standards.

What consumer trends are powering growth in demand for meat products sourced from humanely raised animals?

Kelsey Bruno-Bayliff: One of the most significant consumer trends reshaping the meat industry is a heightened awareness and concern for animal welfare. Today’s consumers are more informed, engaged, and value-driven than ever before. Social media, documentaries, and advocacy efforts have brought animal welfare to the forefront, prompting greater scrutiny of farming practices and growing demand for ethical sourcing.

Where humane labels were once considered a bonus, they are now an expectation for many shoppers. Consumers increasingly seek transparency, wanting to know where their food comes from, how animals were raised, and how to make more responsible choices. In this landscape, credible humane certifications play a vital role by helping consumers easily identify products that reflect their values and meet their expectations for humane care and handling.

What steps can producers looking to incorporate humane handling practices take to prepare for third-party audit verification?

Kelsey Bruno-Bayliff: There are many steps producers can incorporate to prepare for third-party audit verification, such as: