Kalsec VP Gustavo Puente named to EARTH Board

Kalsec has announced that Gustavo Puente, the company’s Senior Vice President of Procurement, has been named to the EARTH University Board of Directors.

Puente graduated from EARTH University with a B.S. in Agricultural Sciences. During his time at the University, Puente was introduced to Kalsec through an internship. Puente joined Kalsec’s procurement function in 2005 and took on several global sourcing and supply chain responsibilities at both manager and director levels. In 2013 Puente was promoted to Vice President of Procurement, where he oversees the company’s global procurement strategy, and became an officer in the Kalsec organization. As a member of the EARTH Board of Directors, Puente will help oversee the mission and purpose of EARTH University.

Puente has always had a passion for agricultural businesses, believing that agriculture was key to prosperity for Latin American economies. Puente enjoys what he considers a highly transformative executive position. Puente obtained his master’s degree in agricultural economics with an emphasis in agribusiness from Michigan State University and has also participated in several executive education programs at Northwestern University and MIT.

Throughout his career, Puente and his team have led efforts to create or transform Kalsec’s supply chain in many countries including the U.S., Peru, China, India, Brazil, Turkey, and others. These agribusiness projects have had a positive impact, ultimately cascading to the communities where raw materials are grown by small and large farmers.

