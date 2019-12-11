New flavor offering from Johnsonville: Heat & Serve Ultimate Cajun-Style Sausage

Johnsonville is introducing a new, Cajun-style sausage to its Ultimate Sausage line. Johnsonville's new Ultimate Cajun-Style Sausage is inspired by the flavors, traditions and culture from Louisiana. The Cajun recipe flavor profile features a trinity of black, white and red pepper spices, as well as the zest of onion and garlic. This crowd-pleasing, mildly spicy sausage was developed to maximize menu offerings during any daypart. From soups to shared small plates, the new Cajun-Style Sausage's innovative flavor can also boost seasonal LTO programs and menu items with regional flavor.

The popularity of foods made with Cajun and Andouille-style sausage has been increasing and the demand for Cajun flavors is not slowing down. According to Datassential MenuTrends, Andouille has experienced 34% growth since 2009 and Cajun foods are featured on 19% of all menus in the United States.

"Our new Heat & Serve Ultimate Cajun-Style Sausage is part of Johnsonville's commitment to help foodservice operators serve high quality menu options that tell a story. Consumers are seeking regional and ethnic flavors for an authentic dining experience," says Craig Yoder, Senior Associate Brand Manager for Johnsonville Foodservice. He adds, "This allows operators to boost their seasonal and regional menu items without compromising on the authenticity of the flavors they use."

The Ultimate Heat & Serve Sausage product line is made with the freshest cuts of premium pork and has classic and innovative flavors that allow foodservice operators to maximize their menu offerings for all dayparts, including breakfast and grab-and-go items. They can be prepared quickly with multiple cooking methods, such as the flat top griddle, gas grill, microwave, steamer, and convection oven. Other flavor varieties in Johnsonville's Ultimate Sausage line include Cheddar Beer Brat, Hot 'N Spicy, French Toast, and Southern Recipe Breakfast Sausage.

Like all Johnsonville sausage products, Johnsonville Ultimate Sausages are made with the operator's convenience in mind, frozen for storage convenience, and available 10 lbs to a case. For more information, visit https://foodservice.johnsonville.com/.

Source: Johnsonville