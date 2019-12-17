Steakholder Rewards gives consumers another reason to buy Certified Angus Beef

Certified Angus Beef has always sought out connections between every sector of the consumer food chain. It works to establish relationships between the producers, the processors, the restaurants and the distributors. The organization also helps consumers get a better understanding of where their beef comes from, as well as the extensive requirements needed for a steak or hamburger to become a Certified Angus Beef product.

The organization is taking that connection to another level with the upcoming launch of a Steakholder Rewards program, a loyalty program that engages beef-loving consumers and rewards them for connecting with the brand and seeking the beef in partner stores. Consumers who sign up for the free program will be eligible to receive points, which act like currency, and redeem them for rewards. The program will be coming soon to www.certifiedangusbeef.com.

We spoke to Tracey Erickson, vice president, marketing for Certified Angus Beef, to learn a little more about the program.