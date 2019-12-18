Meat and Poultry Industry News

Delaware poultry processor to pay $420K penalty and upgrade wastewater system

December 18, 2019
Mountaire Farms has agreed to pay a $420,000 fine and upgrade its wastewater system after it was accused of illegally disposing of wastewater and sludge. The Associated Press reports that the company also will offer residents living near its Millsboro plant options for an alternative water supply, including whole-house filtration systems and deeper wells.

The penalty is in relation to a 2017 investigation, which resulted in wastewater permit violations. The company has also agreed to make long-term system upgrades to its Millsboro, Del., plant and reimburse the state $25,000 for expenses incurred during the investigation.

For more information: http://www.startribune.com/delaware-poultry-processor-to-pay-420k-for-contamination/566284152/?refresh=true

Source: AP via Minneapolis Star-Tribune

