Fish products produced in Thailand recalled

Alli & Rose, LLC, a Redlands, Calif. establishment, is recalling approximately 21,930 pounds of Siluriformes (catfish) products that were not presented for import re-inspection, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announced. Additionally, the products were imported from Thailand, a country ineligible to export ready-to-eat Siluriformes products to the U.S.

The Salted Egg Fish Skins were imported from Oct. 21, 2019 through Dec. 10, 2019. The following products are subject to recall:

5.1-oz. pouches containing “THE SnakYard SALTED EGG FISH SKINS”.

These items were shipped to retail locations in California, Maryland, and New Jersey. The problem was discovered during routine FSIS surveillance activities of imported products.

There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products.

