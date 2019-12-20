Hormel Foods named one of America’s Most Responsible Companies by Newsweek

Hormel Foods Corporation was recently named of one America’s Most Responsible Companies by Newsweek magazine. Hormel Foods came in at No. 100 on the inaugural list of 300 companies recognized.

“As a leading corporate citizen, we are honored to be recognized for the outstanding work we are doing on Our Food Journey™,” said Jim Snee, chairman of the board, president and chief executive officer. “We have always believed that building social value and creating economic value are not competing goals. We are proud to demonstrate this belief through the positive impact we have on our team members, consumers, partners, communities where we live and work and our planet.”

Newsweek partnered with global data research firm Statista Inc. to publish the ranking of America’s Most Responsible Companies. Statista worked from a universe of 2,000 public companies and analyzed them based on an independent survey among 6,500 U.S. citizens and research based on publicly available key performance indicators derived from annual reports and corporate responsibility reports. The analysis covered three important areas of corporate responsibility: environment, social and corporate governance.

To view the complete list of America’s Most Responsibility Companies, please visit https://www.newsweek.com/americas-most-responsible-companies-2020.

Source: Hormel Foods Corp.