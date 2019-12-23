Supplier News

Sausages recalled due to foreign material contamination

newsbriefs
December 23, 2019
Industry News
KEYWORDS foreign material contamination / Recall
Reprints
No Comments

Ashland Sausage Co., a Carol Stream, Ill. establishment, is recalling approximately 1,092 pounds of pork sausage products that may be contaminated with extraneous materials, specifically hard, dark plastic, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announced.  

The ready-to-eat (RTE) course ground sausage items were produced on Nov. 14, 2019. The following products are subject to recall:

  • 12-oz. plastic packages containing 5 pieces of “BERKSHIRE NATURAL CASING SAUSAGE” with lot code S318.

The products subject to recall bear establishment number “EST. 21549” inside the USDA mark of inspection. These items were shipped to retail locations in Illinois and New York. 

FSIS was notified of the problem by the company after it received a customer complaint of finding two small pieces of dark hard plastic in the product. There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products.

Source: FSIS

Subscribe to The National Provisioner

Recent Articles by Industry News

Machine guarding named on OSHA's top ten violations in 2019

NiceLabel named one of the leading software and technology providers key to supporting the global food and beverage supply chain

Elffers joins Motion Controls Robotics sales team

RTE ground beef products recalled

Related Articles

Related Events

Related Directories

You must login or register in order to post a comment.