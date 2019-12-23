Sausages recalled due to foreign material contamination

Ashland Sausage Co., a Carol Stream, Ill. establishment, is recalling approximately 1,092 pounds of pork sausage products that may be contaminated with extraneous materials, specifically hard, dark plastic, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announced.

The ready-to-eat (RTE) course ground sausage items were produced on Nov. 14, 2019. The following products are subject to recall:

12-oz. plastic packages containing 5 pieces of “BERKSHIRE NATURAL CASING SAUSAGE” with lot code S318.

The products subject to recall bear establishment number “EST. 21549” inside the USDA mark of inspection. These items were shipped to retail locations in Illinois and New York.

FSIS was notified of the problem by the company after it received a customer complaint of finding two small pieces of dark hard plastic in the product. There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products.

Source: FSIS