Admix founder Lou Beaudette announces retirement and appoints Mike Rizzo Chief Executive Officer

Admix, Inc., global manufacturer of hygienic and industrial mixing equipment serving the food and beverage, chemical/industrial, cosmetic and pharmaceutical markets, today announced that Mike Rizzo has been appointed Chief Executive Officer. He succeeds Admix Founder and CEO Lou Beaudette whose retirement commenced January 2020.

Rizzo has spent his career focused on corporate growth and expansion while implementing operational excellence practices at the manufacturing and distribution companies he has led. He has served on the Board of Directors at Admix since 2017 and has been instrumental in recent months consulting with Admix to develop its Growth Strategy Plan. Mike has served on multiple corporate boards in the past and currently serves on boards for Tech Etch, Inc. of Plymouth, Massachusetts and Lanco Integrated of Westbrook Maine. Most recently, Mike was CEO at Artel Video Systems, another 100% Employee-Owned company, and prior that, he was President of the US Operations of Cylon Energy and President/Managing Director of the America’s subsidiary for Schleuniger, Inc, a division of Schleuniger Group in Switzerland. Mike holds a Bachelor of Science degree from the University of Pittsburgh and later received a Master’s in Business Administration from Pepperdine University. In addition to spending time with his family outside of work, Mike is involved in several local community associations.

Lou Beaudette, Founder of Admix and who held the position of CEO since 1989, will remain Chairman of the Board. He comments, “While retiring from a company I feel so passionately about is not an easy decision, I am confident that Mike is the right leader to drive Admix forward into another exciting phase of major growth. He excels at strategic leadership, market expansion, product development, manufacturing and operations which will greatly aid him in executing our strategies.”

“It is an honor to succeed Lou, who founded Admix with a goal to help customers make significant improvements to their processing efficiencies with advanced mixing technologies” comments Mike Rizzo. “I am proud to serve as the next CEO of Admix and I look forward working with our talented employees and channel partners to continue to build on that momentum. This is an exciting time for Admix because we have opportunities to grow our business globally across both sanitary and industrial markets and to create even more long-term value for Admix customers.”

Admix President Bob Hines remarks, “Anyone who’s known Lou over the years has a deep respect for his exemplary leadership and unique ability to empower and energize the workforce. His knowledge, commitment and engagement made a profound difference that will have lasting impact. I wish him many years of well-deserved retirement.” Bob adds, “I look forward to working with Mike on this new and exciting chapter. His drive, focus on customers and effective management skills will be critical strengths as he sets the course for future growth.”

For more information visit www.admix.com.