Tyson sells Golden Island Jerky to Link Snacks

January 6, 2020
Tyson Foods has sold its Golden Island Jerky Co. brand to Link Snacks, manufacturer of Jack Link’s meat snacks. The company’s Rancho Cucamonga factory has been closed, with its 371 employees laid off. According to the Orange County Register, neither Link Snacks nor Tyson has plans to offer jobs to those workers.

As a result of the sale, it was announced on Dec. 13 that the Rancho Cucamonga factory would shut down, terminating all 371 jobs, the paper reported. Link Snacks said through a spokesman that the Golden Island products would be made at Link Snacks’ other facilities. Golden Island used a specific cooking and marination process at its Rancho Cucamonga plant. That same process will be used in Link Snacks’ plants.

For more information: https://www.ocregister.com/2020/01/03/workers-at-jerky-factory-not-likely-to-see-relocation-opportunities/

Source: Orange County Register

