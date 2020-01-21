Supplier News

Amcor partners with Moda to offer innovative packaging solutions

Amcor Moda Packaging
January 21, 2020
Industry News
KEYWORDS amcor / moda / vacuum packaging
Reprints
No Comments

Amcor is pleased to announce its partnership with Moda vacuum packaging systems in North America and Latin America. By combining Amcor’s shrink bag and rollstock film for meat and cheese with Moda’s system, producers can gain operational efficiencies and drive total cost savings.

Drawing on unrivalled heritage in design, science and manufacturing, Amcor and Moda offer multiple innovative solutions in flexible packaging for food processors. “Specifically for protein applications, meat processors can experience increased throughput up to 40 bags per minute, while reducing labor costs by 50 percent or more with Flow-Tite shrink rollstock and Moda equipment,” explained Don Schnabel, Sr. Marketing Director at Amcor.

Moda is a global leader in producing high performance modular packaging equipment that integrates the latest technology with hygienic design for vacuum packaging. High performance Moda packaging systems have been crafted to endure the challenges of demanding environments, increase productivity, and deliver energy, labor and total package cost savings. The rigorously tested line of Moda systems provides improved ergonomics, product-flow and food safety, too.

“As we continue to accelerate in solving packaging challenges, we are pleased to welcome Moda as our partner. Moda provides industry knowledge, machine expertise, and capabilities that will strengthen our ability to deliver valuable products and services to our customers,” Schnabel said.

See the Amcor packaging film and Moda equipment duo demonstrated live at the International Production and Processing Expo in Atlanta, Georgia, January 28-30, Amcor booth B6119, or contact Amcor Flexibles North America at NorthAmericaFlexibles@amcor.com to learn more.

Subscribe to The National Provisioner

Recent Articles by Industry News

How to make three out of two: EasyLid allows for more sustainable packaging of deli products by saving a full step in the process

Tampa Bay Packaging open house slated for February 24-28, 2020

Illes Foods’ 4th generation Cristin Illes Kahale takes over as CEO

Perdue Foundation donates $1M to help combat hunger in celebration of Perdue Farms' 100th anniversary

Related Articles

Related Events

Related Directories

You must login or register in order to post a comment.