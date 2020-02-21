Cargill launches Salt & Sear Brand for restaurant quality beef at home

When beef consumers are scanning the meat case, quality and freshness are top of mind, but it can be difficult for them to discern which products are a cut above the rest. Cargill is launching a new premium beef brand called Salt & Sear, so consumers can purchase restaurant-quality beef to prepare at home.

Sourced from only the Upper 2/3 of USDA Choice, with certain cuts qualifying for the Certified Very Tender USDA designation, Salt & Sear beef promises quality and delicious taste. With a great eating experience supported by a money-back guarantee, Salt & Sear products will be available at select retail locations starting in late spring.

Through qualitative consumer research conducted by Cargill in 2019, Cargill selected “Restaurant-Quality At Home” as the leading brand positioning for this beef offering. To the Salt & Sear brand’s target consumer, this positioning represented the highest quality standard and provided confidence in cooking mastery.

While making beef purchase decisions, consumers are seeking certain characteristics and on-package information. According to a consumer study conducted by Cargill in 2018, a significant portion of beef consumers said these attributes are either important or extremely important: USDA Inspected (74% of consumers), USDA Choice (67%), Certified Tender (46%) and Superior Marbling (42%). The Salt & Sear beef offering follows through on these crucial consumer priorities.

