Meat and Poultry Industry NewsBeef

Cargill launches Salt & Sear Brand for restaurant quality beef at home

newsbriefs
February 21, 2020
Industry News
KEYWORDS cargill / Salt and Sear
Reprints
No Comments

When beef consumers are scanning the meat case, quality and freshness are top of mind, but it can be difficult for them to discern which products are a cut above the rest. Cargill is launching a new premium beef brand called Salt & Sear, so consumers can purchase restaurant-quality beef to prepare at home.

Sourced from only the Upper 2/3 of USDA Choice, with certain cuts qualifying for the Certified Very Tender USDA designation, Salt & Sear beef promises quality and delicious taste. With a great eating experience supported by a money-back guarantee, Salt & Sear products will be available at select retail locations starting in late spring.

Through qualitative consumer research conducted by Cargill in 2019, Cargill selected “Restaurant-Quality At Home” as the leading brand positioning for this beef offering. To the Salt & Sear brand’s target consumer, this positioning represented the highest quality standard and provided confidence in cooking mastery.

While making beef purchase decisions, consumers are seeking certain characteristics and on-package information. According to a consumer study conducted by Cargill in 2018, a significant portion of beef consumers said these attributes are either important or extremely important: USDA Inspected (74% of consumers), USDA Choice (67%), Certified Tender (46%) and Superior Marbling (42%). The Salt & Sear beef offering follows through on these crucial consumer priorities.

Source: Cargill

Subscribe to The National Provisioner

 

Email Icon

I want to hear from you. Tell me how we can improve.

BNP Media Owner & Co-CEO, Tagg Henderson

Recent Articles by Industry News

Sealed Air exhibited innovative lineup of solutions and services at the 2020 International Production and Processing Expo

Stäubli shows the latest evolution of its 4-axis robot range

Warren Controls announces new ARIA Series actuated control valves

Tyson Foods says it is uniquely positioned to meet global protein demand

New technology for pathogen detection driven by lasers

Related Articles

Related Directories

You must login or register in order to post a comment.