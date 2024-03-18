Bellisio Foods, one of the nation's largest frozen-food companies, is announcing expansion of their frozen retail brand, Boston Market At Home, with the introduction of new entrees and an innovative snacking format.

"Boston Market At Home has been serving favorite comfort tastes in convenient frozen meals to local grocery stores for years," said Nicole Grimmius, vice president of marketing and innovation at Bellisio Foods. "Bellisio is now expanding to offer consumers even more delicious options."

New Boston Market At Home entees will debut in 2024, reflecting Bellisio's ongoing dedication to introducing relevant flavors and cuisines.

Chicken Fajita Rice – Grilled all-white-meat chicken with rice and Southwestern-style vegetables in a bold fajita sauce.

Chicken Cordon Bleu – A chef-quality recipe of breaded all-white-meat chicken with Canadian bacon in Swiss cheese sauce with mashed potatoes.

Bellisio is also introducing a bite-sized snack inspired by the Boston Market Pot Pie.

Chicken Pot Pie Bites – Diced white-meat chicken and vegetables with gravy.

"Boston Market Frozen Retail is a great, convenient solution for consumers who seek modern and classic comfort foods but don't want to make meals from scratch," said Grimmius. "We are thrilled to expand the Boston Market portfolio with innovations that reflect new and evolving eating occasions."

Boston Market At Home has experienced double-digit sales growth in recent years. Bellisio Foods is the long-standing owner of the Boston Market retail brand that includes all frozen retail items, comprising entrees, sides and snacks. The Boston Market frozen retail portfolio is operated separately from the restaurant brand and is available at grocery stores and retailers nationwide.

For more information on Boston Market At Home, visit bostonmarketathome.com.

Source: Bellisio Foods