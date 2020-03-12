Stellar publishes e-book on big data in food processing

Stellar, a fully integrated firm focused on design, engineering, construction and mechanical services worldwide, has published a new e-book about the applications of big data and analytics tools in food processing facilities.

The e-book, titled “Big Data and Food Processing: A Guide to Leveraging Analytics at Your Facility” explores questions such as:

How does big data technology work?

What are ideal applications for big data in a food plant?

How can you implement these tools in your own facility?

“With new analytics tools, food companies can now seamlessly integrate their diverse data sources into one unified platform, allowing decision-makers to gain a real-time, holistic view of their operations,” said Michael McCollum, process engineer at Stellar. “Today’s technology can create new efficiencies for your facility, potentially saving millions of dollars over time depending on the size of your plant and production.”

From sensors and PLCs to automation and predictive maintenance, food processors can learn how to reduce waste and boost efficiency at their food plant with this latest resource.

Ranked as one of the top food processing design-build firms in the world, Stellar has a breadth of experience in the food and beverage manufacturing industry, including work for companies like Dannon, Nestle, Starbucks, Heinz and Kraft.

“Big Data and Food Processing: A Guide to Leveraging Analytics at Your Facility” is available to download for free on Stellar’s website.