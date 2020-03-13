BioSafe Systems’ service technician working out of Arizona

BioSafe Systems welcomes new Field Service Technician, Lee Holland, to the team. Lee will be working out of the Yuma, Arizona area. Lee’s experience makes him an excellent addition to BioSafe Systems. He worked at EcoLab for 17 years as a Service Manager, installing and maintaining their various dispensing systems and cleaning machines.

He was then promoted to Route Manager, where he was responsible for maintaining EcoLab’s leased machines and dispenser equipment. At BioSafe Systems, Lee will be connecting with customers by arriving on site to perform routine maintenance and repairs.

Lee is currently in the process of moving to Winter Haven, California with his wife Janet. In his spare time, he enjoys mountain bike riding, reading and learning about aviation.

For more information visit www.biosafesystems.com.