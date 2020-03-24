Meat and Poultry Industry NewsFood Safety

Senate confirms Dr. Mindy Brashears to FSIS post

newsbriefs
March 24, 2020
Industry News
KEYWORDS FSIS
Order Reprints
No Comments

The U.S. Senate has confirmed Mindy Brashears as USDA Undersecretary for Food Safety. She previously has been serving as the Deputy Under Secretary for Food Safety.

National Turkey Federation (NTF) President Joel Brandenberger released the following statement applauding the confirmation:

“Food safety is the turkey industry’s top priority, and NTF applauds the Senate for taking action to confirm Mindy Brashears as Under Secretary of Food Safety. NTF looks forward to working with Under Secretary Brashears to advance the shared goals of delivering safe, wholesome turkey products to consumers and amplifying food safety education.”

Source: NTF

Subscribe to The National Provisioner

 

Email Icon

I want to hear from you. Tell me how we can improve.

BNP Media Owner & Co-CEO, Tagg Henderson

Recent Articles by Industry News

JLS Automation celebrates 65th anniversary

How Golden State Foods is reacting to the coronavirus

Table-top marinating made easy & fast

CRC food grade contact cleaner safely and effectively cleans sensitive electronics in food processing applications

Related Articles

Related Events

Related Directories

You must login or register in order to post a comment.