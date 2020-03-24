Senate confirms Dr. Mindy Brashears to FSIS post

The U.S. Senate has confirmed Mindy Brashears as USDA Undersecretary for Food Safety. She previously has been serving as the Deputy Under Secretary for Food Safety.

National Turkey Federation (NTF) President Joel Brandenberger released the following statement applauding the confirmation:

“Food safety is the turkey industry’s top priority, and NTF applauds the Senate for taking action to confirm Mindy Brashears as Under Secretary of Food Safety. NTF looks forward to working with Under Secretary Brashears to advance the shared goals of delivering safe, wholesome turkey products to consumers and amplifying food safety education.”

Source: NTF