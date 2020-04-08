Prevent the spread of COVID-19 in facilities with these new guards

Protect your facility from the spread of COVID-19 with our new COVID-19 Guards from Fusion Tech. Designed to easily weld or bolt onto the side of the conveyor or other piece of equipment, these guards place a polycarbonate shield between employees to provide safety when social distancing recommendations can’t be followed.

Each guard includes a stainless steel bracket that can be easily welded or bolted to your conveyor, polycarbonate shield, and hardware to attach the shield to the bracket.

Our COVID-19 Guards feature

Stainless steel bracket that can be welded or bolted to the side of a conveyor

Polycarbonate shield

Hardware to attach shield to guard

For more information visit www.ftiinc.org.