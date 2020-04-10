Servus 75101 (Steel Toe) and Servus 75102 (Soft Toe): Chemical-resistant men's work boots

Honeywell Servus is a quality PVC line of footwear, offering a wide range of protection from liquid and chemical hazards ranging from organic, common in petrochemical and food processing industries, to acids and oils in heavy manufacturing industries. Honeywell Servus boots are constructed with the finest materials to ensure optimal durability, protection and comfort.

Designed for farm, food processing and petrochemical workers, Servus Pro 15" PVC Chemical-Resistant Men's Work Boots feature Triple Density Technology (TDT) to prevent degradation from organic chemicals commonly found in these industries. These injection molded PVC boots have a completely seamless, 100% waterproof exterior and taller 15-inch boot shaft to protect your legs from spills and splashes. The boots come in Steel Toe (75101) Meets ASTM F2413-18 M/I/C EH standards; or Soft Toe (75102) Meets ASTM F2892-18 M EH standards.

Made for all-day comfort, these boots feature a ribbed steel shank and lightweight, contoured insole that lifts the arch and supports the heel for a more natural stride. The boot shaft can be easily rod down to prevent calf chafing, and the TDT outsole is self-cleaning.

For more information visit https://safety.honeywell.com/en-us/brands/servus.