Supplier News

Servus 75101 (Steel Toe) and Servus 75102 (Soft Toe): Chemical-resistant men's work boots

Supplier News
April 10, 2020
Industry News
KEYWORDS Honeywell Servus
Order Reprints
No Comments

Honeywell Servus is a quality PVC line of footwear, offering a wide range of protection from liquid and chemical hazards ranging from organic, common in petrochemical and food processing industries, to acids and oils in heavy manufacturing industries. Honeywell Servus boots are constructed with the finest materials to ensure optimal durability, protection and comfort.

Designed for farm, food processing and petrochemical workers, Servus Pro 15" PVC Chemical-Resistant Men's Work Boots feature Triple Density Technology (TDT) to prevent degradation from organic chemicals commonly found in these industries. These injection molded PVC boots have a completely seamless, 100% waterproof exterior and taller 15-inch boot shaft to protect your legs from spills and splashes. The boots come in Steel Toe (75101) Meets ASTM F2413-18 M/I/C EH standards; or Soft Toe (75102) Meets ASTM F2892-18 M EH standards.

Made for all-day comfort, these boots feature a ribbed steel shank and lightweight, contoured insole that lifts the arch and supports the heel for a more natural stride. The boot shaft can be easily rod down to prevent calf chafing, and the TDT outsole is self-cleaning.

For more information visit https://safety.honeywell.com/en-us/brands/servus.

Subscribe to The National Provisioner

 

Email Icon

I want to hear from you. Tell me how we can improve.

BNP Media Owner & Co-CEO, Tagg Henderson

Recent Articles by Industry News

New literature details oil shear brakes & clutches for food & beverage processing applications

MadgeTech releases new wet-bulb, dry-bulb system

Fleet Advantage’s ‘Kids Around the Corner’ Foundation donates $10,000 to First Responders Children’s Foundation in response to COVID-19

Foodmate’s OPTiX Thigh Deboner available with cut-up line integration and Auto Transfer-Loader

Related Articles

Related Directories

You must login or register in order to post a comment.