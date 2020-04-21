ShipStream offers 8 ways to safeguard warehouse management system against Coronavirus

ShipStream, a warehouse management system for third-party fulfillment providers, self-servicing merchants and suppliers of all sizes, has released a series of videos highlighting best practices to help safeguard warehouse management systems against coronavirus. In this most recent video, Evans Kariuki, Lean Logistics thought leader, covers several important steps in keeping teams and inventory safe, such as:

Practicing emergency scenarios

Reviewing contracts for "force majeure" clauses related to 3PL

Scanning, limiting, and excluding visitors from the warehouse

