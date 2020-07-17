Supplier News

SaniDate 5.0 approved virucide against human Coronavirus

July 17, 2020
BioSafe Systems’ SaniDate 5.0 is now labeled to kill the human coronavirus. The stamp of approval comes from the US Environmental Protection Agency known for stringent regulations when it comes to product certification on List N.

BioSafe Systems’ innovative chemistry formulations have reached the top tier of sanitation with the science to prove it.

SaniDate 5.0 is our disinfectant/sanitizer that kills the human coronavirus on hard, non-porous surfaces, making it a valuable resource for public health precautions. After initial pre-cleaning, apply SaniDate 5.0 using sponge, brush, cloth, mop, by immersion or as a spray, foam or fog. Allow the sanitizer to set on treated area for ten minutes then air dry. This caliber of sanitation is vital right now not only to keep our homes and workplaces clean, but to promote healthy practices for employees working in essential industries society leans on.

SaniDate 5.0 is a valuable tool in combating the human coronavirus by disinfecting surfaces in important public spaces: schools, universities, restaurants, hospitals, offices, airports, airplanes, individual homes, industrial warehouses, farms, breweries, wineries, grocery stores, various types of equipment, packing plants, greenhouses, public transport, etc.

Protect what matters most with SaniDate 5.0.

For more information visit www.biosafesystems.com.

