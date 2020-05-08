Door deliveries from Harris Ranch Beef keep Californians stocked with meat

While some analysts predict a coast-to-coast shortage of meat within days, Harris Ranch Beef is ready to deliver premium USDA Choice steaks and ground beef to the doors of California residents. The company just launched an online store that features their most popular hand-cut steaks, ground beef, and other unique beef selections. The beef can be ordered in full-case quantities and is offered at wholesale prices. Orders are shipped directly from the Harris Ranch Beef plant in Central Valley, CA to any door in California in 2-days at a flat-rate of $9.99 per case. Visit shop.harrisranchbeef.com for more information.

“We wanted to come up with a way for our customers to easily get the beef they want in an affordable, convenient and safe manner,” says Brad Caudill, VP of Marketing for Harris Ranch Beef. “A homey dish made with ground beef, or a steak grilled to perfection is the comfort food they need right now.”

Currently Harris Ranch Beef is only shipping to California residents. The company hopes to expand this service in the future.

Harris Ranch Beef has always maintained the highest standards for food safety, quality assurance and for employees. To continue serving customers the company is staying vigilant in their safety protocols, and is committed to taking care of its employees first. Harris Ranch Beef maintains the highest level of sanitation in their facilities, conducts daily temperature and health screenings of employees. Managers meet with their teams daily to provide the latest updates on how to stay safe and healthy. The company takes these measures seriously to keep California’s food system functioning, and to take care of the company’s employees, customers, and their families.

Source: Harris Ranch Beef Co.