LonoLife launches in Target stores nationwide

LonoLife, a California-based brand focused on bringing consumers nutritionally-rich and convenient products like bone broth, collagen and more, announces its launch into select Target stores. With its four-pack of Chicken Bone Broth and Beef Bone Broth, the brand will now offer shelf-stable, Keto and Paleo-friendly solutions for Target shoppers seeking nutrient-rich food to match their lifestyle. Packed with ten grams of collagen-rich protein and only 50 calories per serving, their Chicken Bone Broth and Grass Fed Beef Bone Broth is offered in individual stick packs for ease of use to meet the growing needs of shoppers.

Made popular in the U.S. in the 1980’s as a filler to plump lips and soften lines, collagen has been incorporated into the functional food and beverage category. Today, high protein, naturally collagen-rich products like LonoLife bone broth are bringing health-conscious shoppers a convenient, shelf-stable and nutritious solution. As the awareness surrounding the importance of healthy eating rises among Target shoppers, they are consistently seeking out food that is not only healthy, but also convenient.

“We’re thrilled to offer Target consumers our portable and nutritionally-dense bone broth,” shares LonoLife Marketing Manager, Jill Holland. “LonoLife can bring exactly what today’s shoppers want to the shelf: a delicious meal or snack solution that has the power to truly fuel their busier-than-ever lifestyles, especially as we head into the summer months. Our bone broth is something easy that can be pulled from the pantry and be ready in minutes.”

LonoLife strives to deliver bone broth that is nutritionally dense and delicious in an easy-to-consume format. Every product from LonoLife totes a strict guideline of no artificial colors, sweeteners, preservatives or flavors. Products are also allergen friendly, with no added sugar, fish or shellfish. They are also soy-free, dairy-free, gluten-free, wheat-free and contain no MSG. Crafted with the goal to offer quality ingredients, Target consumers are sure to enjoy the bone broth products and protein-packed options from LonoLife.

Source: LonoLife